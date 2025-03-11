3 accused of shooting at man in Kissimmee for leaving gang

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has now apprehended three people over a gunfire incident that involved a local gang.

Zakarai Degrasse, 20, Kymani Enwright, 24, and Errick Melton, 21, are charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

The sheriff’s office says their target had had been confronted on Feb. 19 over his decision to leave a local gang. Deputies say as he was leaving work later that evening, the suspects tried to block his vehicle in the parking lot, but he was able to drive away.

According to the sheriff’s Office, the suspects chased him in two separate vehicles and pulled alongside him in the area of Black Lake Road in Kissimmee. Deputies say after getting alongside the victim’s vehicle, one of the suspects started shooting, striking the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not hit and was able to get away and contact law enforcement.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects and obtain arrest warrants

