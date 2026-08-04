3 arrested in alleged fraud scheme targeting elderly victims in Orlando, federal prosecutors say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and accused of taking part in an organized fraud scheme that allegedly targeted elderly victims across the country, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced the arrests of Yongbo Li, 36, Huashan Lu, 62, and Yuxiang Zhao, 60, who have each been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in federal prison.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspects allegedly contacted victims through phone calls, emails, and internet pop-up messages, falsely warning them that their personal information or financial accounts had been compromised.

Investigators say victims were then instructed to send cash, cashier’s checks, or money orders to post office boxes in and around the Orlando area in order to resolve the fabricated issues.

Authorities have identified 28 victims so far, most of whom are elderly.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Orlando Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Flanigan is prosecuting the case.

Federal officials said the arrests come after the Department of Justice established the National Fraud Enforcement Division in April. The division was created to help combat fraud and support broader federal efforts focused on preventing scams and financial crimes.

As with all criminal cases, the charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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