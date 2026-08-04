Volusia Sheriff’s Office seeks public help after church statue vandalism

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of vandalizing a statue of the Virgin Mary at a DeBary church.

According to deputies, parishioners at St. Ann’s Catholic Church discovered the damage after Sunday evening Mass when a church member noticed the statue in the church’s prayer garden was missing.

Church staff later found the statue had been ripped from its concrete slab and thrown into a nearby wooded area, authorities said.

Surveillance video captured an unidentified man allegedly committing the vandalism on July 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are now working to identify the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in the surveillance footage is urged to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office at 386-668-3830 or email CBuettner@volusiasheriff.gov.

No additional information about the incident has been released.

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