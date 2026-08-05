Free emergency kits for Hurricane Ian victims being distributed on Wednesday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Senior Resource Alliance will distribute free emergency preparedness kits to Hurricane Ian victims in Osceola County on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church & Community Assistance Program, 2617 Michigan Ave. in Kissimmee. Seniors who self-attest they were impacted by Hurricane Ian can receive a storm kit containing items including a water purifier, cooling fan and batteries.

The event will also provide backpacks filled with school supplies to local families preparing for the start of the school year.

Senior Resource Alliance said it assisted older adults at Good Samaritan Village following the widespread flooding caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

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