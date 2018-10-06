TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Three Titusville men were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a man and a woman Tuesday evening during an argument at an apartment complex, the Titusville Police Department said.
Jason Stewart, 24, Frank Hardy Jr., 31, and Bradley Ravelo, 25, each face an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting, police said.
Police said they were called at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Emerald Place apartments near Harrison Street and Deleon Avenue.
Investigators said they discovered no shooting victims upon arriving at the scene, but the man and the woman arrived at the hospital about 15 minutes later with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The shooting victims are not fully cooperating with investigators," said Amy Matthews, a police spokeswoman.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
Arrests Made In Tree Lane Shootinghttps://t.co/i9HCO8suN0 pic.twitter.com/r239F8PCvA— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) October 6, 2018
Just saw Titusville Polive handcuff someone and take them away in a cruiser from the apartment complex where shots were fired around 7:45. No victims were found when police arrived. Two people showed up at the hospital later, but police can’t say if they’re connected. pic.twitter.com/zgTQdBPsec— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) October 3, 2018
