3 children, 1 adult hospitalized after car crashes into Lakeland day care, officials say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Officials with the Lakeland Fire Department are investigating after they said a vehicle crashed into a day care Tuesday evening.
The crash happened at a home day care near 7th Street Park, according to officials.
Three children were transported to an area hospital by helicopter in stable condition, according to the fire department.
One adult was also transported to a hospital in stable condition.
