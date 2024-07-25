3 dead following crash in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Three people died following a traffic crash Wednesday night in New Smyrna Beach.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. in the area of US-1 and Skyline Drive.

A New Smyrna Beach city spokesperson said officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash, which involved at least one motorcycle and a vehicle that caught fire.

Three people died as a result of the crash, but city officials did not provide further details.

