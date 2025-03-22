3 Florida spots among South’s ‘best cities’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Three Florida cities — Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa — have been recognized on Southern Living’s 2025 “South’s Best Cities” list for their cultural richness, diverse attractions and unique characteristics, highlighting their appeal beyond traditional tourist destinations.

Orlando ranked No. 15 among the top destinations in the region in Southern Living’s 2025 “South’s Best Cities” list.

“Come for the theme parks, then prepare to be surprised by all that Orlando has to offer: beautiful lakes, globally-influenced food, boutique shopping, the lush, tropical plant-filled Leu Gardens, and a personality all its own,” said the magazine.

