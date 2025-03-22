Lucky Orlando local gets $1,000 a week for life

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lucky winner is much happier, having won $1,000 a week for life from the multi-state drawing game CASH4LIFE.

Only one lucky winner of Friday night’s CASH4LIFE drawing was chosen and the Florida Lottery announced this morning that the lucky local winner had bought the ticket at a Publix.

The Publix is located at 4042 S Semoran Boulevard.

The winning numbers of Friday night’s CASH4LIFE drawing are 1-7-9-11-13.

No additional information about the winner has been released at this time, but players, please remember to check your tickets and play responsibly.

Since joining the multi-state CASH4LIFE Draw game in 2017, Florida has had more than 26.1 million winning tickets, totaling more than $158.5 million in prizes.

Additionally, the game has generated more than $154.25 million for Florida students and schools.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group