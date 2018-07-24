3 sought in Apopka armed home invasion

APOPKA, Fla. - Three people are being sought in connection with an armed home invasion in Apopka.
One of the victims, who asked not to be identified, said three intruders broke into the home he shares with two roommates in the Chalet North Mobile Homes neighborhood near Orange Blossom Trail.
He said he and his roommates do not know the intruders.
He said the armed men demanded jewelry and money when they smashed a window and barged into the home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“They had flashlights all over my face so I really couldn’t move or anything,” said the victim.
He said one of his roommates was treated and released from the hospital for a cut on the back of his head.
Apopka police said they are still sorting out the details to determine why the home was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
