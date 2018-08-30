300 mailed ballots mistakenly left on cart meant for empty envelopes

DeLAND, Fla. - Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis said Thursday that 300 ballots mailed in for Tuesday's primary election were mistakenly placed on a cart intended for empty envelopes.
Lewis said workers discovered the ballots while they were packing the empty vote-by-mail mail ballot envelopes and verifying election totals.
A canvassing board tabulated the ballots Thursday afternoon, Lewis said.
No races were majorly affected by the mistake, she said.
"I will review the protocols we have in place to ensure this never happens again," Lewis said in a statement. "My top priority is serving the constituents of Volusia County and ensuring every vote cast by our voters is counted and counted accurately."
Race results remain unofficial. Official results must be submitted to the Florida Division of Elections by Tuesday.
It’s a packed room in DeLand as it was just discovered that 300 vote-by-mail ballots were not tabulated during Tuesday’s primary. Race results are still unofficial. pic.twitter.com/ZydOkA9xhf— Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) August 30, 2018
