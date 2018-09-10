300 workers in limbo after Holly Hill drug-manufacturing company shuts down

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A drug manufacturing company has shut down its plant in Holly Hill.
Product Quest Manufacturing makes over-the-counter drugs, some prescription drugs and some animal health products.
Related Headlines
-
Drug manufacturing plant abruptly shuts down weeks after nasal spray recall
-
Ford recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks due to fire hazard
-
iPhone 8 recall: What you need to know, how to get your phone fixed
-
Toyota recalls 192k Priuses in U.S. to fix issue that could cause fires,…
-
FDA says Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal still not safe to eat
-
Publix recalls ground beef products because of possible E. coli contamination
The company said it was forced to file for bankruptcy due to financial problems and product recalls affecting the company's Holly Hill facility.
Read: CVS-branded nasal spray recalled over microbiological contamination
The company blames a recall issued last month on more than 200 contaminated products, that included a nasal spray and baby oral gel.
After the recall, 300 people found themselves out of work.
More: Here's a full list of the recalled products
Some of the former employees said they've been left in the dark about what's next.
“To be treated like this by the people in charge, it's very upsetting,” said former employee Tom Panicello.
Read:Drug manufacturing plant abruptly shuts down weeks after nasal spray recall
In the bankruptcy notice filed at a North Carolina federal courthouse, the company blames, “Ineffective senior leadership, employee turnover, extensive product quality issues and the subsequent recall of many products.”
At the holly hill facility, the paperwork says there were, “Widespread quality control issues and contamination.”
The report said the facility has had issues for years.
Channel 9’s Mike Springer went to the facility, but no one would answer the door or return his calls.
Employees said they're unsure how much longer they'll continue to get paid.
“Everybody is caught in a wind mill (about) whether or not we are going to get paid the full 60 days,” said Panicello.
The next court date is set for Thursday morning in North Carolina.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}