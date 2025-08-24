35-Year-Old motorcyclist dies after crash at SR 200 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning at the intersection of SW 17 St/SW 20 Ct and SR 200 in Ocala, involving a BMW motorcycle and a Volkswagen sedan.

According to OPD, the motorcycle traveled south on SW 20 Ct. when it approached SR 200.

At the same time, the Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on SR 200 and approaching the intersection of SW 20 Ct. and SW 17 St.

As both vehicles were crossing the intersection, the Volkswagen collided with the side of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was transported to HCA, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

