37 sexual offenders arrested in ‘Operation: Your Trick, Our Treat’ in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On October 31, 2025, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Florida State Probation and the St. Cloud Police Department, conducted Operation Your Trick, Our Treat to monitor and enforce compliance among sexual offenders and predators in Osceola County.

The operation successfully contacted 72 probationers, conducted 50 searches, and examined 33 GPS monitors.

Throughout October, 37 arrests were made for violations related to statutory sexual offense restrictions, new law violations, and probation violations.

Operation Your Trick, Our Treat focused on ensuring that sexual offenders and predators residing in Osceola County were adhering to local and state registration requirements.

The operation involved a thorough review of registration information and compliance checks.

