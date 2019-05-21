  • 4 children taken to hospital after school bus crash in West Melbourne, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after their school bus was involved in a crash in West Melbourne, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

    The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. along the 2300 block of Brookshire Circle, firefighters said. 

    The bus was traveling from Riviera Elementary when it was involved in the crash, according to Brevard County Public Schools. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

     

