4 children taken to hospital after school bus crash in West Melbourne, officials say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after their school bus was involved in a crash in West Melbourne, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. along the 2300 block of Brookshire Circle, firefighters said.
The bus was traveling from Riviera Elementary when it was involved in the crash, according to Brevard County Public Schools.
**Vehicle v School Bus** 2300 blk Brookshire Cir. West Melbourne. 4 children for xport to a local hospital w/minor inj. Unclear total number kids on bus. Multiple BCFR units on scene. No other info available. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #WestMelbourne #BrevardCounty— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 21, 2019
16 children and 2 adults on bus according to the incident commander. 1 driver in the vehicle refused. All minor injuries.— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 21, 2019
