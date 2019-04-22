0 4 Easter weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 1 wounded in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Law enforcement officials in Ocala continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding four separate shootings over the Easter holiday weekend.

One of the shootings happened on NW 12th Street Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to a shooting and found Gerod Rawls suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to an area hospital where he later died, according to the Ocala Police Department.

"From what witnesses said, it happened very fast so we are still speaking with them and developing those leads and preserving the evidence for that," said Corie Byrd, of the Ocala Police Department.

Police also received reports of a shooting in the 900 block of NW 15th Avenue.

Witnesses told officials a man named Keyon Mitchell was involved in the incident. He later told police that he had been shot at, but upon further investigation it was discovered Mitchell had outstanding warrants so he was taken into custody.

Another shooting happened at an apartment complex on NE 7th Street.

In that incident, officials said Keishaun Snead admitted to driving a friend around to deliver drugs. He told officials at one point a man pulled a gun and started shooting, so he ran away.

Police were waiting for Snead when he came back to his vehicle and arrested him on multiple charges, including drug possession.

One shooting was later classified as self-inflicted in the 1700 block of SW 1st Street.

Investigators said a man named Andre Harris claimed he was attacked and shot in the leg.

Officials were later able to determine that was a lie and that Harris accidentally shot himself. Police said he made up the story because he was a convicted felon and shouldn't have been carrying a weapon.

Harris was arrested and later charged.

