ALERT: Tropical Depression Two forms in Bay of Campeche

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday evening, Tropical Depression Two developed in the Bay of Campeche and is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm before hitting Mexico.

At 5 pm Saturday, winds for the depression are at 30 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been posted for part of the east coast of Mexico.

The system is expected to organize further and become a tropical storm on Sunday.

If it develops into a storm, it will be the second named storm in the Atlantic basin this season.

The complex is then anticipated to make landfall along the Mexico coast Sunday night and move inland early Monday.

The greatest threat from this system will be heavy rainfall. Along the Mexican East Coast, 3 to 6 inches of rain, with maximum totals of 10 inches, are possible.

Tropical storm-force winds are also expected right along the coast on Sunday.

The system will stay well south of Florida and the United States.

