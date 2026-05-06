Florida officials stress early preparation as 2026 hurricane season nears

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season is less than a month away.

The season begins on Monday, June 1, and lasts until Monday, Nov. 30, with peak activity around Sept. 10.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said first responders are ready for the season.

And now is a good time for residents to make sure that their “hurricane kit” includes everything they need.

A home’s hurricane kit should include essentials like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, a first aid kit, and important documents stored in waterproof containers.

It should also provide for communication, safety, and basic needs for several days in case of power outages or evacuation delays.

As hurricane season nears, Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics to help keep everyone informed about storm activity.

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