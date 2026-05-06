Seminole Ridge teacher recognized for excellence in history education

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County teacher has been named the North American winner of the 2026 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards, an international competition recognizing educators around the world.

Elizabeth Seemann, a U.S. history teacher at Seminole Ridge Community High School, was selected from thousands of nominations submitted across 126 countries, according to Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

Organizers said Seemann was recognized for her passion for history, commitment to student achievement and ability to inspire confidence and critical thinking in the classroom.

Seemann has taught for 28 years and has spent nearly two decades at Seminole Ridge Community High School. Since introducing Cambridge AS U.S. History courses in 2020 and A Level coursework in 2022, she has helped students develop advanced academic and analytical skills, according to Cambridge.

“The classroom has always been where I feel most at home, which makes this recognition as the North America winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards deeply meaningful,” Seemann said in a statement.

As a regional winner, Seemann will receive classroom books, a trophy and advance to the global phase of the competition alongside eight other regional winners from around the world.

The public can vote for the global winner through May 12. The overall winner is scheduled to be announced June 2.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards were founded in 2019 to recognize educators who make significant impacts on students and their communities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group