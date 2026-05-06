New AI safety institute for kids aims to hold tech companies accountable

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new push to better protect kids as AI becomes more common.

A nonprofit watchdog group called “Common Sense Media” is launching the “Youth AI Safety Institute.”

It’s designed as a research and testing lab to study the risks kids may face online.

The goal is to give families clear guidance and set safety standards for tech companies.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group