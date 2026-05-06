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New AI safety institute for kids aims to hold tech companies accountable

Parents are concerned about AI, and this new lab aims to provide real answers.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new push to better protect kids as AI becomes more common.

A nonprofit watchdog group called “Common Sense Media” is launching the “Youth AI Safety Institute.”

It’s designed as a research and testing lab to study the risks kids may face online.

The goal is to give families clear guidance and set safety standards for tech companies.

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