Legendary outfielder Dave Parker, nicknamed “the Cobra,” has died at 74, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced Saturday.

Next month, Parker was due to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, a significant milestone in his remarkable career.

“Yeah, I cried,” Parker said after receiving the news of his Hall of Fame selection. “It only took a few minutes, because I don’t cry.”

Parker made his major league debut in 1973 and played 19 seasons, spending 11 of those with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was the National League MVP in 1978 and won a World Series with the Pirates in 1979.

In addition to his time with the Pirates, Parker played for the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, California Angels, and Toronto Blue Jays. He was a seven-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner. Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012, a condition he lived with for over a decade.

Born on June 9, 1951, in Grenada, Mississippi, Parker grew up in Cincinnati and was a standout athlete at Courter Tech High School. Parker’s career highlights include winning another World Series in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics, where he contributed significantly to the team’s success.

Parker’s legacy as a five-tool player and his contributions to baseball will be remembered by fans and players. His Hall of Fame induction will testify to his impact.

