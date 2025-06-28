Edgewater Police arrest woman after finding 7 deceased pets in neglected home

EDGEWATER, Fla. — On Friday, June 27, 2025, Edgewater Police responded to a Pine Tree Drive residence after reports of suspected animal abuse.

During their investigation, officers discovered the remains of two dogs, two cats, and three birds inside the home, which appeared to have been vacated about a year earlier by Danielle McGinnis.

McGinnis acknowledged leaving the animals at the home when she moved out a year ago, stating she had asked a ‘friend’ to look after them, but she could not give any details about this person.

The residence was found in a deplorable state, with widespread animal feces and severe disrepair, rendering it uninhabitable. Investigators believe the animals died from prolonged starvation and dehydration, as there were no signs of food or water available.

Neighbors reported not having seen McGinnis at the residence for nearly a year, corroborating the timeline of neglect.

McGinnis, located in Daytona Beach, was interviewed by officers and subsequently arrested on seven counts of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death.

