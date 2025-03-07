ORLANDO, Fla. — Canine Companions recently held a graduation ceremony in Orlando for four of their service hearing dogs.

The hearing dogs provide special support for those who are hearing impaired.

Officials explained that the dogs can alert their owners to someone at the door by gently nudging them with their noses. The graduating dogs received vests that read “Future Service Dog.”

4 hearing dogs graduate from Canine Companions in Orlando

Officials said, “Our organization raises puppies, and then we place them free of charge with adults, children, and veterans with PTSD. "

Canine Companions said they started their organization in 1975 and have placed dogs with over 8,000 people.

For hearing specifically, they have placed about 400 dogs.

Click here for more details about Canine Companions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group