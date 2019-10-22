6 hospitalized after fire at Daytona Beach nursing home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Four residents and two employees of a Daytona Beach nursing home were hospitalized Tuesday after a fire broke out at the facility.
Firefighters said they responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m.
The facility houses 84 residents total.
Firefighters said the six people who were taken to the hospital for observation are expected to be OK.
Damage to the building included a melted window.
