4 Rivers Smokehouse founder debuts 4Roots Farm Campus’ education building

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The first part of the 4Roots Farm Campus has opened, with a focus on workforce education.

The 18-acre urban farm in Orlando’s Packing District neighborhood saw its Education Center open to Valencia College students who are in the school’s Plant Science and Agricultural Technology program. The center includes a greenhouse and a walkable, edible food forest, which will serve as a classroom for students in the Intro to Sustainable Agriculture class.

Students will collect data tied to soil and grow a variety of crops during the semester.

Read: ‘It was survival mode’: Survivor of attempted kidnapping at Orlando Walmart shares her story

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group