$40K unclaimed Florida FANTASY 5 ticket about to expire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A lucky lottery winner is going to be nearly $40,000 richer.

If they claim their prize in time, that is. And they’d better hurry.

Florida Lottery officials recently announced that a winning FANTASY 5 ticket that has gone unclaimed is about to expire.

The winning ticket matched these numbers drawn on May 14, 2023:

14 – 18 – 25 – 27 – 29

The deadline to claim the $39,743.86 prize is Nov. 10, 2023, at midnight, lottery officials said.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Publix store located at 5678 Capital Circle Northwest in Tallahassee.

See the map below of Publix at 5678 Capital Circle Northwest in Tallahassee:

