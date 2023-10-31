Florida Lottery releases 4 new scratch-off games being released just in time for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for the holiday season, the Florida Lottery has announced the release of four new holiday-themed scratch-off games.

The new games range in price from $1 to $10 and feature more than $247.6 million in total cash prizes, plus a bonus play.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 24 hours.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The newest $10 scratch-off game, $2,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH offers players three ways to play and three ways to win and features more than $147 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $2 million.

Player can multiply their chances of winning by three when playing the $1,000,000 TRIPLE MATCH scratch-off game for just $5. This ticket offers more than $62 million in total cash prizes, including over 4.4 million winning tickets and six top prizes of $1 million.

The $2 scratch-off game, $50,000 TRIPLE MATCH offers more than $24 million in cash prizes, including over 4 million winning tickets to be claimed. Players can win up to $50,000 instantly.

Read: SeaWorld Orlando’s ‘Inside Look’ program returns offering behind-the-scenes access

Finally, play can turn $1 into $10,000 with the $10,000 TRIPLE MATCH scratch-Off game. This $1 game features more than $13 million in cash prizes, including over 4.4 million winning tickets.

From Oct. 30 through Jan. 14, 2024, players can enter non-winning TRIPLE MATCH scratch-off tickets, and eligible JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Draw game tickets, into the $5,000,000 Holiday Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $20,000. Plus, more than $4 million in instant-win Spending Spree e-gift cards and over 50,000 Lottery coupons will be awarded – averaging 1,000 instant winners per day, just for entering, according to a news release.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Read: ‘Welcome to this world’: Police officer helps deliver baby in Apopka home

Since inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $58.3 billion in prizes, created 1,878 millionaires, and generated more than $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $89 billion in prizes and made nearly 3,700 people millionaires.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $45 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

SEE: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Magic Kingdom, EPCOT

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group