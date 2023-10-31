SeaWorld Orlando’s ‘Inside Look’ program returns offering behind-the-scenes access

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re interested in taking a peek behind the scenes at SeaWorld Orlando, you’re in luck.

The theme park’s “Inside Look” program will return this weekend allowing visitors to learn more about the theme park’s animal care and marine preservation efforts.

The program will run from Nov. 4 to 5 and is free with park admission. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to get access.

Read: SeaWorld Orlando announces birth of 3 smalltooth sawfish pups, an endangered species

“At SeaWorld Orlando, we are always looking for ways to allow guests to dive deeper into the realm of animal conservation,” said Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando. “Inside Look showcases the hard work our animal care specialists do behind the scenes and educates future generations about how they can help protect endangered species and marine habitats, inspiring a long-lasting commitment to protect these incredible creatures.”

Read: ‘Weather-or-Not’: SeaWorld invites guests back for free if weather impacts their visit

You can click here to learn more about the program.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group