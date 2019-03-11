5 things to know about Puerto Rico's flag

ORLANDO, Fla. - 1. The flag was first used on Dec. 22, 1895, when a group of Puerto Ricans gathered in New York City to show their support for independence for Cuba and Puerto Rico from Spain.
2. The flag has five alternating red and white stripes. The white represents the commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the red represents the blood that feeds the executive, judicial and legislative branches of the government. Those branches are represented by the blue triangle with the white star in its center.
3. The flag was formally adopted in 1952.
4. The American flag and the Puerto Rican flag are flown side by side.
5. An emoji for the Puerto Rican flag was created in 2015.
