$5,000 reward offered after 2-year-old killed, 2 others shot inside Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne are seeking help to find the person who killed a 2-year-old child and shot two others inside a home last week.

The shooting happened on Friday at a home on Poplar Lane.

The shooting left 2-year-old Bles’Syn Lightner dead and left two adults critically injured.

Police said the victims were found inside their residence around 10:51 p.m.

The child tragically died at the scene, while the two adults were transported to the hospital.

The Melbourne Police Department plans to hold a news conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Melbourne Police Department or Crimeline, where anonymous tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

