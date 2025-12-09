5th suspect arrested after casino robbery in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a casino in Umatilla, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Odaris Wiggins has been identified as the latest suspect involved in the armed break-in that occurred last Thursday.

The robbery took place at Hot Seats Casino, where four other suspects were apprehended after attempting to flee the scene.

The arrest of Odaris Wiggins marks a significant development in the investigation.

Authorities said they are continuing to piece together the events surrounding the armed robbery.

