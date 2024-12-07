7-Eleven sells Florida stores amid closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An investment firm has purchased more than a dozen 7-Eleven locations around Central Florida as the convenience store company has faced declining sales and a bidding war for control.

California-based Realty Income, operating through several subsidiary entities, bought nine 7-Eleven stores in Orange County between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, as well as three stores in Osceola, two in Seminole and one in Lake, according to county records.

The purchased stores were corporate-owned, with most ownership going back to the 1980s.

While there were no records available for sales in Volusia and Brevard, a brief review of other neighboring counties by Orlando Business Journal found some more sales in Hillsborough.

Representatives for Realty Income and 7-Eleven did not respond to requests for comment.

