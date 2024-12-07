First 3D Printed Affordable Homes in Central Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The “Wall Raising” ceremony of a 3D printed single-family homes project in Brevard County was made possible by long-standing partners Wells Fargo, The City of Melbourne, Community Foundation of Brevard, and Space Coast Association of Realtors Foundation.

“We’re excited to join Space Coast Habitat for Humanity and Macedonia CDC in their innovative efforts to create more affordable homes in Melbourne that will ultimately help put families into their first

home,” said Kate Wilson, Senior Vice President of Community Relations at Wells Fargo.

Space Coast Habitat for Humanity and Macedonia CDC received grants totaling $300,000 from Wells Fargo to help pay for the construction, appliances, and furniture of the two homes.

“With a labor shortage of over 500,000 skilled workers, robots like Frank

help fill this gap while offering training opportunities for masons to become printer operators, paving the way for career advancement.”

The project directly addresses the State’s concern over the growing challenge of affordable housing and the labor shortage in construction.

“We are proud to partner in this groundbreaking initiative,” said Jerry Phillips from Macedonia Community Development Corp.

After completion, 2620 Lipscomb St in Melbourne, FL, will be one of the two 3D-printed homes available for rent through Macedonia Community Development Corporation.

Space Coast Habitat for Humanity will sell The other home to a qualified low-income workforce family. Both homes will feature eco-friendly designs made with environmentally friendly materials and methods, with minimal waste. Another key additional benefit of Apis Cor homes is

resilience against climate events such as hurricanes and floods, as the concrete is water and mold-proof.

