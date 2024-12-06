Alert: UCF burglaries occur at the Knights Circle apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The UCF Police Department informs the community about two burglaries reported yesterday at the Knights Circle apartment complex near the main campus.

Detectives believe the same person was involved in both instances and are actively investigating. Although both victims reported noticing signs that items around their apartment were moved, there was no forced entry, and the only item taken was a set of car keys.

We remind our community to stay vigilant and immediately report any criminal activity to the police. Good habits are essential, such as locking residences and vehicles and never leaving valuables in your car.

UCF Police officers encourage everyone to say something if they see something by calling 407-823-5555 for non-emergencies or 911 in an emergency. Both numbers are correct, and no call is too small for us to care about.

If you are a victim of crime, violence or abuse, UCF has resources available to you.

Confidential victim specialists are available for support and advocacy free of charge. They will explain your options, assist you, and connect you to appropriate campus and community resources.

You can reach a victim specialist 24/7 by calling 407-823-1200 or texting 407-823-6868 to discuss your experience. Always dial 911 if it’s an active emergency.

