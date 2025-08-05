7 hospitalized after drinking raw milk in Florida, health officials warn of severe risks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Health officials are warning that some people in Florida are getting sick after drinking raw milk.

According to the Florida Department of Health, seven people have been hospitalized after drinking raw milk in Northeast and Central Florida.

More than 20 people consumed raw milk in these regions, with two individuals suffering severe complications.

Raw milk is milk that has not undergone pasteurization or homogenization.

Raw milk comes straight from the animal—typically a cow, goat, or sheep—and is consumed in its natural state.

Advocates claim it has health benefits and better taste, but public health officials warn it carries a higher risk of containing harmful pathogens like E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria.

