7 hurt after plane hits car while crashing in Florida suburb

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Seven people are recovering after a plane crashed into a South Florida neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The plane took off from an airport in the Palm Beach area just before 4:30 in the afternoon and traveled less than a mile before crashing.

“The plane didn’t end up in the water. That probably could have been even more devastating. Or since it’s on the park path, nobody was walking in that area,” said Mary Adam de Villiers, President of the Lake Osborne Estates Civic Association.

The plane hit a palm tree, a street sign, and scraped the top of a car before crashing.

The car had five people inside, and all are expected to recover along with the plane’s occupants.

The FAA is now investigating the crash.

