70-foot-long whale beached on Florida’s Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. — City officials and law enforcement are working to respond to a 70-foot-long whale beached on Florida’s coast.

Mote Marine Laboratory crews, the Venice Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the whale sighting on Sunday.

Venice police said the whale is on a sandbar about 50 yards from Service Club Park.

Officials identified the whale as a sperm whale and said it is “alive at this time.”

People are asked to avoid the area.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Mote Marine will conduct assessments.

SCSO is currently assisting Venice Police and Mote Marine Laboratory with a beached whale just off the coast of Venice. pic.twitter.com/xVxcrbr2cv — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 10, 2024

