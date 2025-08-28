72-year-old cancer survivor honored at Coke Zero Sugar 400 with name on Cup Series car

DAYTONA, Fla. — Corrine Gracezewski, a 72-year-old cancer survivor, was recognized at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona Beach, where her name was displayed on a NASCAR Cup Series car.

Gracezewski was among 82 cancer heroes honored by an AdventHealth program dedicated to celebrating those who have fought cancer.

Her involvement in the event showcased her personal journey and victory over the disease.

“I’ll never forget my race day experience,” said Gracezewski, reflecting on the honor and excitement of seeing her name on a race car.

