748 pythons removed in record-breaking capture from Florida’s Everglades

STUART, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a record-breaking removal of invasive Burmese pythons from Florida’s Everglades, with 294 pythons captured during the 2025 Florida Python Challenge.

The 2025 Florida Python Challenge had 934 participants from 30 states and Canada, removing 294 pythons—the most in its history.

“FWC’s partnership with Inversa has supercharged the removal of invasive Burmese Pythons from the Everglades,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The new program accomplished more removals in July 2025 alone than in the entire year before.”

The Python Action Team (PATRIC), part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, has been key in removal efforts since 2017 and has successfully controlled the python population.

In July 2025, a partnership with Miami-based Inversa increased python removals to 748, up from 235 in July 2024, tripling the removal rate in two years.

Governor DeSantis highlighted the need for continuous funding, calling for yearly investments to expand on the $2 million initial allocation in 2025. He commended the success of the PATRIC program and stressed the importance of safeguarding the Everglades for future generations.

Burmese pythons, non-native to Florida, harm local wildlife by preying on birds, mammals, and reptiles. Over 23,000 have been removed since 2000.

