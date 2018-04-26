8 homes evacuated after 3 possible sinkholes open in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Eight Ocala homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after three possible sinkholes opened near a retention pond in the Wynchase at Fore Ranch neighborhood.
The Ocala Police Department said the holes were reported shortly after 3:15 p.m.
"Unfortunately, tonight, there's not much that can be done other than to secure the area and make sure no one is harmed," police spokeswoman Meghan Shay said.
Shay said the area is prone to sinkholes.
Firefighters said the holes might be linked to a private irrigation water-main break.
No one was injured.
A city engineer will assess the holes Thursday.
