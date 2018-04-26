  • 8 homes evacuated after 3 possible sinkholes open in Ocala

    By: Jason Kelly , Samantha Manning

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Eight Ocala homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after three possible sinkholes opened near a retention pond in the Wynchase at Fore Ranch neighborhood.

    The Ocala Police Department said the holes were reported shortly after 3:15 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    "Unfortunately, tonight, there's not much that can be done other than to secure the area and make sure no one is harmed," police spokeswoman Meghan Shay said.

    Shay said the area is prone to sinkholes.

    Firefighters said the holes might be linked to a private irrigation water-main break.

    No one was injured.

    A city engineer will assess the holes Thursday.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    8 homes evacuated after 3 possible sinkholes open in Ocala

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear kills dog, seriously injures another in subdivision near Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brevard County woman says HOA board member told her to remove rainbow flag

  • Headline Goes Here

    WFTV buys $1 million in medical debt to help Central Florida families

  • Headline Goes Here

    'I'm 100% innocent,' says UCF student accused of raping woman at frat party