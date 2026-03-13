8-year-old girl hospitalized after accidental shooting in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in the neck on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at an Alachua County residence. The incident occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. when two children discovered an unsecured firearm inside a home.

Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and located the child with a single gunshot wound. First responders provided immediate aid before transporting her to the trauma center at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Detectives and forensic investigators determined the 8-year-old was visiting the residence while the homeowner was out of town. The child and another juvenile went into an upstairs bedroom where they found the unsecured firearm. Investigators concluded the weapon discharged while the children were handling it.

The homeowner lives alone and has no children. According to investigators, the homeowner had asked a family member to house-sit while the homeowner was away.

That family member allowed the children to visit the residence and was unaware that a firearm was kept inside the home.

The incident remains under investigation.

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