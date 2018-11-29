0 9 At Your Desk: Thursday, Nov. 29

WFTV.com's can't-miss stories for Thursday:

GUILTY: President Donald Trump’s former long-time attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to Congress last year in connection to a Trump real estate deal in Russia, according to multiple reports. Find out what his plea means.

WAIT, WHAT?: Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh had strippers in the office and spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on personal travel, according to a lawsuit filed under the Whistle-blower's Act by two female employees who were fired from the office. Read what Singh's office had to say about the allegations.

BAD SANTA: Deputies say a registered sex offender posted an ad online to play Santa Claus, but could have avoided arrest if he had disclosed the Santa gig as part of his sex offender registry requirements. Click to find out what led to his arrest.

NEXT STOP DISNEY: A train blasting its way through Central Florida is expected to stop at Walt Disney World. A map train company Brightline was using to entice investors shows a Disney station between Orlando and Tampa. Find out more about the proposed rail line here.

WARNING: The Florida Department of Health said Wednesday that it has issued a health advisory to raise awareness about an increase in hepatitis A cases nationwide and to reinforce the importance of vaccinations. Click to learn more about the symptoms and how to protect yourself.

FATAL SHOOTING: A 57-year-old man died after being shot and crashing his car near Parramore just after midnight Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.Deputies said the man was found unresponsive behind the wheel by Orlando Police Department officers. Read more about the ongoing investigation.

WE SURVIVED: The coldest weather has passed for now. Many Central Floridians bundled up with their scarves, coats and gloves as they stepped outside their homes to 30 and 40-degree weather. But Thursday brings an average high of 66 degrees and partly cloudy in Central Florida. Find out what the weekend's weather holds.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: WFTV's Todd Ulrich investigates how Allegiant Airlines violated its privacy policy by sharing hundreds of passenger email addresses. Allegiant allegedly sent an email to passengers who fly with service and emotional support animals -- so many felt their medical privacy was violated as well. A class action lawsuit has been filed with victims signed up in 16 states including Florida. Ulrich interviews the attorney who filed the suit and a woman at Sanford Airport flying with her emotional support dog. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the full report.

