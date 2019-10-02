9 facts about country legend Garth Brooks

We know he has friends in low places and isn't big on social graces, but we gathered some other interesting facts about country legend, Garth Brooks.
1. The Grammy Award winner was born Troyal Garth Brooks on Feb. 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
2. Brooks has been married to fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood since 2005.
3. He has scored 18 No. 1 hits on Billboard magazine's Hot Country Singles chart.
4. One of Brooks’ idols is George Jones, with whom he sang a duet in 2001.
5. Brooks put out a pre-soundtrack album as fictitious character Chris Gaines for Paramount rock 'n' roll movie, "The Lamb." However, financial issues caused production to stop, and he was left with an album that confused fans.
6. There is a street in Yukon, Oklahoma named after him.
7. Brooks’ album "Ropin' the Wind" debuted at No.1 on the Billboard pop chart in 1991, becoming the first country album ever to do so.
8. His mother, Colleen McElroy Carroll, was a country singer in the 1950s.
9. Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 21, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee.
