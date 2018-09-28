9 facts about the Orlando Cat Cafe and the animals that inspire it

ORLANDO, Fla. - 1. The term cat cafe has been recognized by the Oxford Dictionary since 2015, but the first cat cafe opened in 1998 in Taiwan. The Orlando Cat Cafe opened its doors Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in Clermont.
The @OrlandoCatCafe is now open!! Look at all these cute cats!!! #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/t2FTKlQs7E— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) September 9, 2016
2. The South Lake Animal League provides the cats, all of which are adoptable. At any given time, there will be between 12-15 cats and kittens in the play area.
CLICK: Cat Adoption Application Here
3. The adoptions are not based on the first-come, first served rule, but rather on best match.
READ: Orlando Cat Cafe Adoption Rules
4. Patrons cannot bring their own cat to the cafe; it's not a hot spot for Cat Lady Date Night. The idea is to help a lot of lovable felines find their forever homes.
More cats from the @OrlandoCatCafe!! #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/aItNoQyQu1— Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) September 9, 2016
5. The Maine Coon is the largest domestic breed of cat. The average length is 3 feet 3 inches long and the average weight is 17 pounds. But they can be bigger! A Brooklyn kitty named Samson weighs in at 28 pounds. He is believed to be the biggest cat in New York City.
6. Cats spend two-thirds of the day asleep. Legend has it that the ancient Egyptians wanted to emulate cats' behavior, so they tried to sleep more often, like cats. Some says this is where the term "cat nap" comes from.
WEIRD: Cat-licking device raises more than $30k
7. A group of cats is called a 'clowder.'
WATCH: Orlando woman reunites with lost cat found 8 years later
8. Cats rule and dogs drool! According to RandomHistory.com, cats are the most popular pet in North America. There are 73 million cats and 63 million dogs.
9. The love of cats is called ailurophilia.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}