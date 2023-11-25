9 Family Connection partners with USMC for Toys for Tots Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Once again WFTV and 9 Family Connection are partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps for the annual Toys for Tots Drive.

WFTV has supported the annual toy drive for more than 25 years.

This year the need is even greater.

Nearly 200,000 children in Central Florida will benefit from the program.

A volunteer with Toys for Tots, who received toys through the program as a child, said donations provide more than just a present under a tree.

“Of course, the parents, you know they didn’t have to stress so much about can I afford this, are we not gonna eat, what bills aren’t gonna be paid? so it’s really a burden letting off the community on the people who might just not be able to afford it otherwise,” said Corporal Alexander Blondheim, Toys for Tots volunteer.

You can drop off donations directly at Channel 9 in downtown Orlando now through Dec.15.

You can also shop online -- and have the gifts sent directly to Toys for Tots.

