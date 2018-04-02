0 9 Investigates: Orlando Fire Chief faces new sexual harassment allegations

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 Investigates uncovered more claims of sexual harassment inside the Orlando Fire Department.

These new accusations come just weeks after an investigation cleared Fire Chief Rod Williams of similar accusations.

In January, Channel 9 reported about the first woman who filed a harassment complaint accusing the fire chief of making inappropriate comments and that she had been retaliated against for speaking up.

The city hired a lawyer to investigate the first complaint, but the investigation cleared the chief.

Now more women have come forward with similar accounts, but they've choosing to stay anonymous.

Sources told Channel 9’s Shannon Butler that several women have been meeting with each other since that first allegation—but were initially afraid to come forward because they feared retaliation.

Now the women have a lawyer and have spoken up.

More women at the Orlando Fire Department have come forward about what they claim is a culture at the department.

The City of Orlando received letters Thursday detailing allegations of harassment.

One woman claimed sexual harassment at the “highest level of supervision” including, “having certain body parts looked up and down while sucking his teeth.

In the letter, she claimed Williams made comments like “girl you are built just how I like” and said she’d been approached by superiors in an “effort to keep (her) quiet.”

Another woman claimed the chief also made inappropriate comments to her when no one was within earshot.

She claims an unnamed deputy chief also made similar comments, writing in her letter, “I want the inappropriate behavior to stop.”

The allegations came after an assistant fire chief filed a complaint saying Williams told her, “You’re so beautiful. You are so sexy and I wish you weren’t married.”

The city conducted an investigation and cleared Williams, but an EEOC complaint is still pending.

The chief received some backlash after that initial comment. The city’s chief administrative officer, Byron Brooks, sent a letter to all firefighters asking that the attack on the chief stop.

Attorney James Spears wrote that the women were concerned about coming forward after the email from Brooks.

“They (and others) feel was nothing more than an attempt to discourage others from speaking up,” wrote Spears.

A city spokesperson said the city is committed to ensuring a safe workplace and it takes the new complaints seriously, but said, “Anonymous complaints severely limit the City’s ability to investigate and take action, if warranted.”

Here’s the city’s full statement:

The City of Orlando is committed to ensuring a workplace that is safe for all and will not tolerate harassment or any other form of discrimination or abuse. The City has established multiple reporting methods, which include protections against retaliation, for employees that have experienced or witnessed any behavior that conflicts with our commitment to an inclusive and respectful workplace. We encourage employees to report harassment or discrimination in as timely manner as possible with sufficient information to allow us to undertake a detailed and thorough investigation and take prompt, remedial action if warranted. Today, we received a letter from an attorney, which contained two anonymous complaints regarding the Orlando Fire Department. Anonymous complaints severely limit the City's ability to investigate and take action, if warranted. The City of Orlando takes the complaint against the Orlando Fire Department seriously. We remain committed to ensuring everyone who works for the Orlando Fire Department and for the City of Orlando is treated with dignity and respect at all times.

