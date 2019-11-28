9 reasons to donate to Toys for Tots

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are quickly approaching and many Central Florida families won't be able to celebrate without your help. While shopping for loved ones, why not pick up a toy to make a child's holiday a little brighter? If you're still unsure, here are nine reasons to donate to Toys for Tots this season.
1. You'll make a child's holiday much brighter. Just think about how happy a child will be after receiving a gift they wished for.
2. Need another reason to go shopping? Donating to Toys for Tots can be that reason, and you'll be giving to a great cause.
3. Thousands of children in Central Florida will need toys.
4. By donating, you'll make the holidays less stressful on parents who may not be able to buy their children gifts.
5. A donation is tax-deductible.
6. Giving helps boost physical and mental health.
7. A toy that is donated will help less fortunate children and plays an active role in their development.
8. You can pay it forward for all the good fortune you've had this year.
9. Because why not? It's a great way to help children in need!
You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at our studio at 490 E South Street. Donations will be accepted anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 14.
