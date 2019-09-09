0 9 things about Jerry Springer's new show, 'Judge Jerry'

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!

Jerry Springer returns to syndicated television Monday, but this time, with a gavel in hand, he will settle legal disputes from behind a judge’s bench.

Springer’s journey from the crazy stage of the Jerry Springer show to the "Judge Jerry" courtroom has been an interesting one.

Here are nine questions WFTV viewers asked Springer via Facebook Live:

1. How will this show be different?

“I’ll never be mean. I never want to hurt anybody.” He will be fair and just but must apply the law.

2. Will there be (physical) fighting in the courtroom?

No, but there will be arguing. Every decision he makes will have legal validity.

3. What kind of cases?

The cases will not be criminal. They will be civil cases. No jail, but Springer says, “You can sue up to $5,000.”

4. Is Springer qualified to be a judge?

Springer has a law degree. He’s never been a judge, but Springer has practiced law. Along with a law degree, he had to take a course to become a judge.

5. Which is harder? Hosting a talk show or being a judge?

“Being a judge is obviously harder.” Springer says while he cracked jokes in his show, he has to be serious in the courtroom and make legal decision that will affect peoples’ lives.

6. Are the cases real?

Yes. The cases are filed within the 50 states, and when an interesting case is found, the people involved are asked whether they want to be on the show.

7. Why did Springer want to do a judge show?

At 75 years old, Springer said he wants to do something in which he was trained. He practiced law for about 10 years.

8. What makes a case fascinating?

“The human emotion involved and the conflict.”

9. Who will be the bailiff and why was he chosen?

A man named Najee Hinds. Springer said when choosing the bailiff, one producer said they wanted Najee because, “We need some eye candy on the show. We love you but you’re not eye candy.”

Judge Jerry premiers Monday at 3 p.m. on Channel 9.

Watch Vanessa Echols' Facebook live with Jerry Springer below:

