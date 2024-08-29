Local

9 things to know about sloth fever

CDC issues warning over ‘sloth fever,’ 2 cases reported in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sloth Fever, or Oropouche virus, has recently had cases of the virus in the United States, including Florida.

Here are 9 things to know about sloth fever according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

  • The virus was first detected in 1955 in Trinidad and Tobago and is endemic in the Amazon basin.
  • The virus gets the name “Sloth Virus” as the virus is transmitted between mosquitoes and non-human-vertebrate hosts such as sloths.
  • Oropouche virus disease typically presents as an abrupt onset of fever, severe headache, chills, myalgia, and arthralgia.
  • Clinical presentation is commonly mistaken for other arboviruses such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses, and malaria.
  • There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Oropouche.

  • The incubation period for Oropouche virus disease is 3–10 days.
  • Symptoms typically last less than a week (2–7 days), however, in up to 60% of patients, symptoms can reoccur a few days or even weeks later.
  • Prevention relies on personal protective measures to avoid bites.
  • Treatment for symptoms can include rest, fluids, and use of analgesics and antipyretics.

