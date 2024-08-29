ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sloth Fever, or Oropouche virus, has recently had cases of the virus in the United States, including Florida.
Here are 9 things to know about sloth fever according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- The virus was first detected in 1955 in Trinidad and Tobago and is endemic in the Amazon basin.
- The virus gets the name “Sloth Virus” as the virus is transmitted between mosquitoes and non-human-vertebrate hosts such as sloths.
- Oropouche virus disease typically presents as an abrupt onset of fever, severe headache, chills, myalgia, and arthralgia.
- Clinical presentation is commonly mistaken for other arboviruses such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses, and malaria.
- There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Oropouche.
- The incubation period for Oropouche virus disease is 3–10 days.
- Symptoms typically last less than a week (2–7 days), however, in up to 60% of patients, symptoms can reoccur a few days or even weeks later.
- Prevention relies on personal protective measures to avoid bites.
- Treatment for symptoms can include rest, fluids, and use of analgesics and antipyretics.
