0 9 things you must do at Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - Even on a normal day, Epcot is known is the place where you can eat and drink around the world. But for foodies in Orlando, it's officially the most wonderful time of the year in Orlando.

The 23rd Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is back with dozens of marketplaces serving up food and drinks from around, live entertainment, and new offerings like the “Sunday Brunch with the Chef” series.

The festival runs through Nov. 12, but there's so much to see and do (and taste) that for locals, it's worth going more than once. Here is our list of 9 things you must do from icFlorida.com's Shelley Caran.

1. Test Track, meet Taste Track

This new stop on your tour includes hot fudge sundaes, ice cream floats, adult beverages and more. It's one of several new food stations as the festival extends further into Future World.

2018 Epcot Food and Wine Festival Booth Preview: Festival Center Wine Shop, Shimmering Sips Mimosa Bar, and Taste Track! (Pictured - Pancake Milkshake!) https://t.co/hA2yfFsrY6 pic.twitter.com/w30iluLx18 — AJ Wolfe (@DisneyFoodBlog) August 27, 2018

2. Sunday Brunch with the Chef

Sunday brunch meets celebrity meet-and-greet starting Sept. 2. The Sunday lineup of star chefs includes Top Chef All-Star Richard Blais, Jamie Deen, Tiffani Amber Thiessen (of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame), Masaharu Morimoto, Buddy Valastro, Art Smith, Geoffrey Zakarian, Carla Hall and Alex Guarnaschelli.

Pro tip: Reservations are a must. Call (407) 939-3378 or visit TasteEpcot.com to check availability.

Lots of new food images and details have been added to our Epcot Food & Wine Festival Complete Guide. Event starts this Thursday! https://t.co/svrOCrAHf0 pic.twitter.com/z7z9fJY7VR — Orlando ParkStop 🎢 (@OrlandoParkStop) August 28, 2018

3. Eat to the Beat

Why not pair all that food with some live music? More than 200 shows will rock the America Gardens Theatre three times a night. The list of stars is long, and we mean long: Boys II Men, 38 Special, Vertical Horizon, Sheila E, 98 Degrees, MercyMe and Glass Tiger, among many, many, many others.

ICYMI here's the complete Eat to the Beat Concert Series lineup! Are YOU ready for the #2018EpcotFoodAndWineFestival?? Kicks off tomorrow August 30th!! #Epcot #FutureWorld #WorldShowcase #FoodAndWine pic.twitter.com/bty62aPH73 — Marnie @ Main Street Tourist (@mainsttourist) August 29, 2018

4. Party for the Senses at World ShowPlace

A truly VIP experience: Take a step off the beaten path (and into the air conditioning) with this colorful and musical taste of food and entertainment from around the world. Several acclaimed chefs, wine experts, and musicians will return for this special series on September 22, October 6, 13, 20 and November 10.

Pro tip: Reservations are a must. Call (407) 939-3378 or visit TasteEpcot.com to check availability.

5. Fun for the whole family

Families will want to check out the Disney Du Jour Dance Party, Junior Chef Kitchen presented by Krusteaz, and Candy Sushi Presented by Skittles and Adventures by Disney.

Check out our official Foodie Guide to the 2018 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival! https://t.co/U6eIQxRA1Z pic.twitter.com/KD6ETFtGZZ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 24, 2018

6. Celebrity chefs everywhere you look

Popular TV chefs and other culinary icons will entertain guests and inspire their palates at festival seminars and other events. Just a few of the big names on tap include Robert Irvine, Maneet Chauhan, Jet Tila, Shaun O’Neale, Keegan Gerhard, Dan Pashman and Rock Harper.

7. There's something squeaky going on

Move over, Mickey. A “Ratatouille”-inspired adventure for families returns: The Ratatouille Hide ‘n’ Squeak scavenger hunt. This year Chef Remy is hiding in all new locations! Can you find them all?

8. Get unique souvenirs

PHOTOS: 2018 Epcot International Food and Wine Festival Merchandise Arrives (Pics and Prices of EVERY item!) #TasteEpcot https://t.co/kYJM2KCLou pic.twitter.com/AlevOS63dd — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) August 30, 2018

You can have your book and bottle signed by some of the world’s top wine experts, and immerse yourself in The Chocolate Experience: From Bean to the Bar, hosted by Ghirardelli will offer guest samples.

9. Learn from the pros

Food and Wine kicked off at Epcot and one of my biggest honors is to be the opening Chef. Served up Vegetarian Spring Rolls! pic.twitter.com/UMGPXZpOSO — Valarie Enters (@Valarienters) August 30, 2018

The complimentary Back to Basics series in the Festival Center is back, featuring will share Epicurean tips and tricks from the pros. Culinary Demonstrations and Beverage Seminars will offer daily learning and tasting sessions at the Festival Center. On select Saturdays, Cheese Seminars will be a fromage fan’s delight.

Over the course of the 2018 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, icFlorida will be bringing you updates and more information

